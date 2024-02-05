Saba Engages Top Travel Media at TravMedia’s International Media Marketplace

Saba made a significant impact at this year’s TravMedia’s International Media Marketplace (IMM) held in New York City. IMM serves as a premier networking platform where the travel industry connects with leading travel media to foster collaborations and highlight destinations worldwide.

Saba had over 20 individual appointments which were coordinated by Diamond Public Relations and Director of Tourism Ms. Malinda Hassell, media outlets ranged from Conde Nast, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, BBC Travel, Forbes, and many others. Media professionals expressed genuine interest in the island’s unique offerings, particularly its vibrant creative community and dedication to sustainable tourism practices. Saba’s commitment to environmental stewardship and cultural preservation such as Saba Lace, resonated strongly with the attending journalists.

Looking ahead, Saba is excited to build upon the momentum generated at IMM by organizing press trips in 2024. These trips will provide key travel media journalists with firsthand experiences of Saba’s beauty and charm, fostering deeper connections and awareness of the island’s distinct appeal. Collaboration with regional partners will further enhance the visibility of Saba as a premier travel destination.

GIS

