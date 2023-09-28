Saba Electric Company (SEC) aoms for nearly 90% Renewable Energy Production

Yesterday, the Saba Electric Company NV (SEC) and the Rocky Mountain Institute RMI) held a contract signing ceremony, formalizing the partnership on the upcoming Phase 3 Renewable Energy Project that will enable Saba, to produce nearly 90% of its energy needs with local, renewable, and resilient sources. The project will consist of solar energy, battery storage, and wind energy generation, which will be located on the East side of the island in the Giles Quarter. David Leonce, CEO of SEC, and Ije Ikoku Okeke, RMI managing director, were present to sign the contract.

Saba is committed to achieving 100% renewable energy generation in the future and is projected to reach 60% by 2025 as per its energy strategy. An island of five square miles and remotely located in the eastern Caribbean, it pays high costs to transport fuel to power traditional energy systems. Additionally, Saba’s economy relies on tourism and is promoted as a green destination, expanding the need for reliable access to affordable, clean energy for a resilient economy.

The project consultancy was approved by SEC’s supervisory and managing boards and included a feasibility study and refinement for the most optimal technology solutions. RMI will support the development of a detailed project plan and oversee project implementation and coordination between SEC and the contractor. The construction and maintenance of the renewable systems will also provide a multitude of temporary and permanent jobs for citizens.

The project includes a 4 megawatt (MW) solar PV park combined with 14 MWh battery energy storage as well as 0.5 MW of wind energy. The systems are designed to generate enough power to serve the whole island for an average of 20 hours. It is forecasted to eliminate 1.2 million liters of fuel per year, about half the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and reduce emissions by 5.7 million kg CO2, equivalent to removing over 1,200 gas-powered passenger vehicles from the roads for a year.

“Due to its size, Saba holds a unique opportunity to lead the way toward 100% renewable energy in the region,” said RMI Managing Director, Ije Ikoku Okeke. “RMI is proud to have supported the island with the development and implementation of this pivotal project and is excited to continue our support to ensure project commissioning.”

“Our long-term energy strategy for Saba will position us as one of the most innovative islands in the Dutch Caribbean and bring much relief to our citizens and residents by making electricity more affordable for all ratepayers,” said David Leonce, CEO of SEC. “SEC is grateful for the collaboration with the Public Entity of Saba for the vision of a more affordable, reliable, and resilient electricity infrastructure for the island of Saba. We are extremely grateful for the funding from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (EZK) and the EU-MIP program for making this Energy Transition Project a reality.”

