Saba Doet 2020 is seeking projects

Six projects have been entered so far for the 2020 SABA DOET volunteering initiative March 13-14. Organisations are encouraged to register their projects before January 31 to qualify for funding.

Six projects in the areas of cleaning, planting, painting, food and gift baskets were filed by Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for two projects on Friday, March 13: a cleanup of St. John’s and planting a fruit tree, also in St. John’s.

SCS has registered four projects for Saturday, March 14: preparing an “I Care” gift basket for vulnerable families; upgrading/ painting the SCS administration offices; preparing balanced, healthy meals for participants in Saba Lions Club’s Meals on Wheels project; and cleaning up and inspecting bicycles. Volunteers are being sought for all projects.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can register their projects on the website www.sabadoet.com. The deadline for registration to qualify for a maximum of US $650 in funding is January 31.

There are some conditions regarding this funding. The money can be used by the NGOs for building material, rental equipment and tools, and for food and drinks for the volunteers. The project and the funding must benefit the community, not individuals. Hundreds of volunteers throughout the Dutch Kingdom, in the Netherlands as well as the six Dutch Caribbean islands, will take part in this initiative of the Orange Fund (“Oranje Fonds”) on March 13 and 14 under the names NLdoet, ARUBA DOET, BON DOET, CURA DOET, SABA DOET, Statia DOET and SXM DOET.

SABA DOET is locally carried out by Saba Lions Club with Johan Schaeffer as the coordinator in Saba. There are many potential projects. For example, freshen up a playground or sports facility, organise a dance luncheon for the elderly, do a beach cleanup, or sanitise toys at the daycare. The social aspect, doing something for the community, especially for those people living in the margins, is the focal point.

Last year’s SABA DOET was very successful, said Schaeffer. There were 14 projects of eight organisations with the participation of some 150 volunteers, which is a relatively very high number considering the small population.

The Daily Herald