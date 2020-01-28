Saba Directory

Edit your listing

To edit your listing you need to login as a user to the Saba News site

Goto the Saba Directory and select your listing.

At the bottom of the “Short Description you’ll now find an “Edit” button.

Click this one and you can edit all the details of your listing.

Login with your User-ID

Do not forget to click the orange “Complete Listing” button at the bottom of the page.

Display your listing in multiple categories

In case that you would like your listing to appear in multiple categories, please contact the Editor.