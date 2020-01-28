Saba Directory
Edit your listing
To edit your listing you need to login as a user to the Saba News site
Goto the Saba Directory and select your listing.
At the bottom of the “Short Description you’ll now find an “Edit” button.
Click this one and you can edit all the details of your listing.
Do not forget to click the orange “Complete Listing” button at the bottom of the page.
Display your listing in multiple categories
In case that you would like your listing to appear in multiple categories, please contact the Editor.