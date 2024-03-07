Saba delegation attends 20th OCTs-EU Forum in Brussels

Commissioner Eviton Heyliger and Policy Advisor Courtney Hassell recently travelled to Brussels to attend the twentieth Overseas Countries and Territories-European Union (OCTs-EU) Forum, which took place February 26-29.
The forum takes place annually and is the highest-level instance of dialogue that brings together representatives of the OCTs, member states and the European Commission, at a political level.
Leading up to the forum, the Saba delegation met with the Directorate General for International Partnerships to discuss ongoing programmes funded by the European Union, such as the Territorial Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) that is financing sustainable and resilient energy on Saba and will contribute to the implementation of the third phase of renewable energy.
The delegation participated in workshops on regional cooperation and attended the Overseas Countries and Territories Association (OCTA) Ministerial Conference, where OCTAs new strategic course was adopted. The forum itself was held on February 29.
Keynote speeches and political statements were made throughout the day, with Heyliger addressing the importance of culture and preserving Saba’s identity. He spoke about the inauguration of the new Culture Department that is working to preserve Saba’s diverse cultural heritage and instil Saban pride among residents. He also spoke about the vision for culture on Saba and the importance of preserving and celebrating its identity. He concluded his speech by saying that Saba eagerly awaits future collaborations and funding opportunities that may arise through the forum.
The delegation also had the opportunity to meet with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen. The Dutch OCTs, alongside the member state representative, Alexandra van Huffelen, and the special envoy for EU funding, Edison Rijna, had a productive meeting where multiple topics were discussed, including the importance of investing in youth, having easier access to funds, renewable energy initiatives and the support provided by the Office of the Envoy.
Heyliger said it had been a successful week of meetings. “Saba’s participation at the 20th OCTs-EU Forum showcases our unwavering dedication to enhancing the strategic partnership between the European Union and our island as an overseas country and territory. Through constructive dialogue and engagement, we are fostering meaningful collaborations and working towards having access to more funding opportunities that will move Saba towards continued growth and prosperity.”
The Daily Herald.