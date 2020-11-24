Saba Day week of activities to kick off on November 30

The Executive Council will be hosting the official ceremonies marking the 45. anniversary of Saba Day and the 35. anniversary of the Saba flag on Friday, December 4. Under the motto “Lessons of the Past and Actions of our Present Determine our Future” the celebrations will commence at 8:30am with the hoisting of the Saba flag at the Government Administration Building in The Bottom, followed by a procession to the official ceremony at Princess Juliana Sports Field.
Saba Day will be celebrated during an entire week of festivities, starting on Monday, November 30, and ending on Sunday, December 6, with the sports field being the epicentre during the first three days of celebrations.
The activities will be kicked off by Sacred Heart School with a Youth Extravaganza filled with performances and disc-jockey entertainment at Princess Juliana Sports Field from 6:00 to 10:00pm on November 30.
Tuesday, December 1, is Art and Culture Night with an expo and performances between 5:00 and 11:00pm. It will be Saba Comprehensive School’s turn to host its Youth Extravaganza 6:00-11:00pm Wednesday, December 2.
The traditional ecumenical service will be held at Sacred Heart Church in The Bottom, 7:00pm Thursday, December 3. Joy bells will be ringing in Saba Day 2020 in all the villages of Saba at 6:00am Friday, December 4. After the official ceremonies, the booths on Matthew Levenstone Street in The Bottom will be open from 12:00pm. Family games and other activities at the Government Administration Building will commence at 3:00pm. A volleyball competition will start at St. John’s Auditorium at 6:30pm. The captain’s briefing for the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament is at 7:30pm, after which the participants will go out to sea at exactly 12:01am. The Saba Day activities on Saturday, December 5, start with the Sea to Scenery Race from Cove Bay to Mt. Scenery at 7:30am, followed by the Youth Triathlon at Fort Bay harbour at 8:00am. The booths at the harbour will open at 10:00am, with deejay entertainment through out the day from 3:00pm. The Wahoo Tournament awards will be presented at 6:30pm, followed by performances by Daddy Slim, Rebels Band HD, Riddim Youngsters Band and DJ Daddy Slim from 7:30pm to 2:00am.
Sunday, December 6, starts with water activities at Fort Bay Harbour from 9:00am. The booths will be open again and there will be deejay entertainment throughout the day. Children’s activities and a kite competition at Fort Bay start at 3:00pm, and a Tug of War and Strength Competition at 4:00pm.
The Saba Day Weekend will be closed off with performances by One Blood Band Int., Riddim Youngsters Band and DJ Zander-Zone between 6:00pm and midnight.
The Daily Herald.