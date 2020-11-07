Saba Day Celebration 2020

This December, the island of Saba will be celebrating 45 years of Saba Day and 35 years of the Saba Flag. The theme of this year is “Lessons of the Past and Actions of our Present, Determine our Future”.

This year the Saba Day celebrations will be extended and will commence from Monday November 30th until Sunday December 6th. These extended dates will focus on youth and culture, going into the official Saba Day celebration which will be on Friday December 4th and be held at the Princess Juliana’s Sports Field in The Bottom. A schedule for the official celebration, as well as other activities, will be released in the coming days.

Weekend Booth Registration