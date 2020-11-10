Saba Day Celebration 2020

This December, the island of Saba will be celebrating 45 years of Saba Day and 35 years of the Saba Flag. The theme of this year is “Lessons of the Past and Actions of our Present, Determine our Future”.

This year the Saba Day celebrations will be extended and will commence from Monday November 30th until Sunday December 6th. These extended dates will focus on youth and culture, going into the official Saba Day celebration which will be on Friday December 4th and be held at the Princess Juliana’s Sports Field in The Bottom. A schedule for the official celebration, as well as other activities, will be released in the coming days.

Weekend Booth Registration

Saba Day Weekend booth registration opens today. All persons interested in having a booth on Saturday December 5th and Sunday December 6th, can send a request via email to amorelle.granger@sabagov.nl. The deadline to send in a request is November 13th, 2020. Selection for the booths will be done by the organizing group and will be based on a first come basis, as well as diversity of the food selection which will be offered. A prize will be given for the most creative booth.

GIS