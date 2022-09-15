Saba Culinary Week to take place September 24-October 2

Food lovers can enjoy great lunches and dining experiences during Saba’s Culinary Week.

It’s time to dine and discover Saba. The Saba Culinary Week is scheduled to take place during the week of September 24th to October 2nd, 2022.

The culinary event provides a spotlight on the participating restaurants of Saba and encourages visitors as well as the community of Saba, to dine out and enjoy the good food the island has to offer. Some restaurants will feature specials inspired by local recipes & ingredients found on Saba.

During the week, food lovers can experience great lunching and dining options for an attractive price at all participating restaurants, from the simplest eateries to the most exquisite ones.

The list of participating restaurants includes Brigadoon, Chez Bubba Bistro, Saba Snack, Tropics Café (located in Windwardside), Island Flavor, Queen’s Hotel, Bar & Kitchen (located in The Bottom), and Ocean Club (located at the Fort Bay). On Friday, September 30th, 2022, you can enjoy a Saba Culinary TGIF Happy Hour at Tropics Café that will have locally inspired snacks on the menu and there will be a local street fair in the village of The Bottom during the evening.

We invite you to come and experience our local culinary delights while enjoying the uniqueness of Saba. During the week persons can visit the Tourist Bureau or participating restaurants for a Culinary Experience Card for a chance to win fun prizes. The card shows that you visited some or all restaurants during culinary week. All cards can be deposited at the Tourist Bureau, and winners will be announced October 7th, 2022. Follow @sabatouristbureau Facebook and Instagram page for all menus and restaurant spotlights. Culinary activities are a great way to highlight Saba as a destination and to stimulate our economy during the low season. We would like to thank all participating restaurant partners for making this year’s culinary week a reality. Other Saba culinary activities to save the date are Lobster Fest: November 1-6, 2022, and Wahoo Food Fest: December 5 -12, 2022.

For lodging options, visit sabatourism.com. Some accommodations are offering special deals for the month of September.

