Thank you, everyone for making this event a successful one, Saba Cross Island Walk “Sea to sea”.

The walk started off with the Island Secretary Mr. Tim Muller sounding of the conch shell. 75 participants took part in this walk and ALL made it to the end!

Congratulations, you are all winners.

