Saba coronavirus-free to date, pneumonia patient flown out

Whereas Saba remains coronavirus free, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson informed Friday that one resident would have to be flown out on a medevac emergency flight as this person was suffering of a severe case of pneumonia.

The person was admitted into A.M. Edwards Medical Center earlier on Friday but was not shown any signs of improvement. Johnson said that as a precaution the COVID-19 protocol will be carried out during the medevac operation. The patient was tested for COVID-19. The test results were expected later on Friday.

The patient was admitted in St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) around 7:00pm.

Governor Johnson said that previously 18 persons were tested for the coronavirus in Saba and all 18 tests came back negative. Currently there are three persons in quarantine.

