Saba Comprehensive School seeks Assistant Manager for our Bottom Bean Cool School Cafe

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks an

Assistant Manager for our Bottom Bean Cool School Cafe

Effective January 2024 or as soon as possible

An exciting new opportunity has become available at the Saba Comprehensive School.

At Saba Comprehensive School, we are committed to providing a nurturing and inclusive educational environment for our students. As part of our commitment to fostering a holistic learning experience, we are in the process of opening and operating a school-run café where students, staff, parents as well as the community can enjoy delicious food and beverages. Students will assist in the daily activities and running of the café. We are currently seeking a dedicated and skilled assistant manager to lead our café operations and teach and work with our students in this working and learning environment.

Position Overview:

oversee the day-to-day operations of our school-run café.

a passion for both business management and education, with a strong ability to work with students, including those with special needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Café Operations: Manage all aspects of the café, including menu planning, food preparation, inventory management, and customer service.

Manage all aspects of the café, including menu planning, food preparation, inventory management, and customer service. Financial Management: Create and manage budgets, monitor expenses, and optimize profitability.

Create and manage budgets, monitor expenses, and optimize profitability. Supervision: Train and supervise students working as part of SCS’ Praktijkonderwijs and hospitality programs.

Train and supervise students working as part of SCS’ Praktijkonderwijs and hospitality programs. Education and Inclusivity: Collaborate with educators to develop and implement opportunities for students to gain practical experience in the café, with a particular focus on inclusivity and working with students of diverse abilities, including those with special needs.

Collaborate with educators to develop and implement opportunities for students to gain practical experience in the café, with a particular focus on inclusivity and working with students of diverse abilities, including those with special needs. Customer Relations: Maintain a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere in the café, providing exceptional customer service to students, staff, and parents.

Maintain a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere in the café, providing exceptional customer service to students, staff, and parents. Compliance: Ensure the café complies with health and safety regulations and maintain all required permits.

Qualifications:

Previous experience in food service and business management is preferred.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Knowledge of inclusive education and the ability to work effectively with students, including those with special needs.

Leadership and team management skills.

A passion for culinary arts and teaching.

Basic food safety and sanitation knowledge (Food Handler’s Certificate).

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

The opportunity to make a positive impact on students’ lives through practical learning experiences.

A supportive and inclusive school community.

Contact and application

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume, a cover letter, and references to The Saba Educational Foundation attn. Mr. Anton Hermans, Executive Director SKOSaba/SEF (anton.hermans@sabalearns.org) and cc the principal Ms. Jessica Besselink (jessica.besselink@sabalearns.org) by November 20, 2023. Please include “Café Manager Application” in the subject line.

SKOSaba/SEF is an equal-opportunity employer. We encourage applications from candidates of all backgrounds, including those with diverse abilities.

The preferred candidate must provide a Certificate of Conduct (Verklaring Omtrent het Gedrag, VOG) once offered the position. The VOG should demonstrate that the applicant has not been convicted of any crime relevant to the performance of his/her duties.

Candidates who do not possess a valid VOG will not be considered for this position.

SCS

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

