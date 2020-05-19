Saba Comprehensive School seeks a Technical Assistant Information Technology Technician (part-time) per August 2020

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a

Technical Assistant Information Technology Technician (part-time)

per August 2020.

We are looking for a qualified IT Technician that will install and maintain computer systems and networks aiming for the highest functionality to support our staff and students. A successful IT Technician must have a thorough knowledge of computer software and hardware and a variety of internet applications, networks, and operating systems. The ideal candidate will also have great troubleshooting abilities and attention to detail.

Responsibilities

• Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)

• Check computer hardware (HDD, keyboards etc.) to ensure functionality • Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to specifications

• Develop and maintain local networks in ways that optimize performance

• Ensure security and privacy of networks and computer systems

• Organize and schedule upgrades and maintenance without deterring others from completing their work

• Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

• Maintain records/logs of repairs and fixes and maintenance schedule

• Identify computer or network equipment shortages and place orders

As a technician, you should have good organization skills, good attention to detail, ability to work alone and as part of a team, and excellent communication skills.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

Contact and application: Candidates should send the information listed below as a single pdf file attached to an email before June 1, 2020

A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate and why you are interested in becoming our new colleague;

• A current résumé not to exceed two pages;

Please forward applications to Mr. Franklin Wilson, President of the Saba Educational Foundation, St. Johns, Saba (board@learningsaba.com) and to the director of the SCS (ahermans@learningsaba.com)