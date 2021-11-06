Saba Comprehensive School is seeking Teaching staff

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a teacher assistant per January 2022:

Teacher Assistant (1.0 FTE)

Effective January 2022

As the teacher assistant, you should have good organization skills, good attention to detail, the ability to work alone and as part of a team, and excellent communication and IT skills.

The teacher assistant will provide assistance in the substitution of theoretical and practical classes, assist teachers by helping groups of students and answering questions, assist teachers and their classes as well execute homework support. The assistant will also be required to administer tests, to guide students in cross-curricular projects, and attend a variety of meetings.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

The appointment is by contract for the duration of 1 year. The salary scale will be in accordance with the established salary scaling for secondary education on the Dutch BES Islands.

Working days will be Monday – Friday (8am – 4pm) during the regular school year as well as during Summer School.

Contact and application: Candidates should send the information listed below as a single pdf file attached to an email before December 1, 2021:

A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate and why you are interested in becoming our new colleague;

A current résumé not to exceed two pages;

Please forward applications to Mr. Franklin Wilson, President of the Saba Educational Foundation, St. Johns, Saba (board@learningsaba.com) and to the director of the SCS (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a:

Praktijkonderwijs Teacher (1 FTE)

effective 01/01/2022

We are looking for a colleague who is interested in making a long-term commitment to the school and to the island. Our new colleague will be recruited based upon his/her experience, motivation, and dedication to the position. As a Praktijkonderwijs teacher, you work with students who qualify for Praktijkonderwijs. You should be able to assess the students’ individual needs in the field of behavior, well-being, education, and development and translate this into individual educational goals and plans.

Apart from the teaching aspect, one of the challenges/tasks is to develop projects and the Praktijkonderwijs curriculum to stimulate personal developmental and educational growth for the students. Additionally, you must be able and willing to teach multiple subjects.

You must possess suitable qualifications and experience to work in our Praktijkonderwijs as well as a teaching certificate. Knowledge of / experience with Entree or REC is highly appreciated. As an educational professional, you are expected to be able to employ and teach 21st-century skills, to differentiate, and to give the proper holistic care and attention to students in an inclusive learning environment. In your application letter, it should be made clear what would be your overall contribution to the educational development of the Saba Comprehensive School.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com).

We offer a professional working environment, competitive salary according to the established salary scaling for secondary education in the Caribbean Netherlands, opportunity for personal and professional growth, supervision and support by colleagues from the department, and more.

The Saba Comprehensive School (the only school for secondary and vocational education on the island) seeks a:

Lower School Teacher (1 FTE)

We are looking for a colleague who is interested in making a long-term commitment to the school and to the island. Our new colleague will be recruited based upon his/her experience, motivation, and dedication to the position.

As a teacher in the Lower Forms, you work with students in an inclusive educational setting and you must be able to teach multiple subjects such as the English Language, Mathematics and/or Social Studies. You should be able to assess the students’ individual needs in the field of behavior, well-being, education, and development and translate this into individual educational goals and plans. Apart from the teaching aspect, one of the challenges/tasks is to ensure that each student has an individual learning route to stimulate personal developmental and educational growth.

You must possess suitable qualifications and experience to work in our Lower Forms as well as a teaching certificate. Knowledge of / experience with CCSLC is highly appreciated.

As an educational professional, you are expected to be able to employ and teach 21st-century skills, differentiate, and give the proper holistic care and attention to students in an inclusive learning environment. In your application letter, it should be made clear what would be your overall contribution to the educational development of the Saba Comprehensive School.

If you would like more information about the school or have any questions, please visit our website (www.learningsaba.com) or Facebook page. You can also contact the director directly via email (ahermans@learningsaba.com). We offer a professional working environment, competitive salary according to the established salary scaling for secondary education in the Caribbean Netherlands, opportunity for personal and professional growth, supervision and support by colleagues from the department, and more.

A pplication Procedure

Suitably qualified candidates should send the following items (all together in one pdf as an email attachment) to the president of the Saba Educational Foundation (the School Board of the Saba Comprehensive School), Mr. Franklin Wilson (board@learningsaba.com), and a copy to the director of the Saba Comprehensive School, Mr. Anton Hermans (ahermans@learningsaba.com)

A letter of application, explaining your strengths as a candidate and why you are interested in a teaching position at the SCS.

A statement describing your educational philosophy, not to exceed two pages.

A current résumé not to exceed two pages.

A one-page list of three references with current addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

