Saba Comprehensive School graduates celebrates achievements with top honours

Saba Comprehensive School held its graduation ceremony on Saturday evening under the theme, “Today’s accomplishments were yesterday’s impossibilities.” The ceremony celebrated the achievements of the class of 2022-2023.
Fabian Alkema stood out for receiving five grade ones for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate ((SEC) examinations. He received grade ones for the subjects Physical Education and Sports, Physics, Technical Drawing, Biology and English Language, and also received the Valedictorian Award. Elizabeth Henry was presented with the Salutatorian Award, while Agnes Hassell received the Principal’s Award.
In his address, Commissioner of Education Eviton Heyliger reflected on the graduation theme and told the students that they are the architects of their destiny. “The dreams you dare to dream today will shape the realities of tomorrow. Your accomplishments are not confined to this moment; they are the foundation for the boundless possibilities awaiting you,” he encouraged.
Heyliger also reminded the graduates that challenges are inevitable, but they should view them as stepping stones to greatness. He urged them to carry with them an unwavering belief in their abilities as they step beyond the familiar walls of Saba Comprehensive School.
The Daily Herald.