Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart Primary School announce staffing reassessment due to (financial) challenges.

Over the past few weeks and months, the school boards of the primary and secondary schools (SKOSaba/SEF) have conducted an assessment of the financial standing and operational requirements of both schools.

Regrettably, unforeseen financial difficulties have emerged, necessitating a reevaluation of staffing needs and expenditure. This challenge primarily stems from the higher-than-expected costs associated with the new primary school building, the number of staff members employed, higher exploitation costs, as well as less income projected for 2024.

The Dutch Inspectorate for Education earlier this year visited both schools as part of its regular evaluation procedure. The Inspectorate indicated that the Saba Comprehensive School still meets the basic requirements, which reflects the dedication and commitment of the school community. However, during a meeting at Sacred Heart Primary School, it was shared that there is still much work ahead to meet the standards set by the Inspectorate for Primary Education.

The decision to re-assess staffing requirements at both the Saba Comprehensive School and Sacred Heart Primary School is a weighty one, made in response to the current economic climate, as well as the feedback received by the Dutch Inspectorate. SKOSaba/SEF recognizes the gravity of this situation and is committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our organization in these challenging times. Transparency remains a top priority for SKOSaba/SEF as we navigate these difficult circumstances.

Efforts are underway to explore all available options to mitigate the impact on the schools’ valued team members. SKOSaba/SEF is actively engaging with the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) and the Public Entity Saba (PES) to seek support and find viable solutions. The well-being of our staff and students is our top priority, and we are dedicated to handling this situation with empathy and fairness.

We understand that this news may be concerning. We also would like to express our gratitude to the staff and the Medezeggenschapsraad (MR) for their dedication and hard work during these uncertain times. As we move forward, SKOSaba/SEF is committed to keeping all stakeholders informed of any developments and decisions that may impact our team.

SKOSaba/SEF appreciates the understanding and support of the entire school community during this challenging period. We remain optimistic that, together, we can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger as a school community.

SKOSaba/SEF

