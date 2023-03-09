Saba closes 2022 with a positive financial result

Saba ended the financial year 2022 with a positive result of 1.4 million dollars This is better than expected because the budget was based on a zero result. This can be seen from the implementation report of the CFT for the fourth quarter. The better-than-expected figures are entirely due to additional contributions from the central government.

The Financial Supervision Board is critical of financial management. The Executive Board points out that the figures are insufficiently explained, which means that there is insufficient insight for the Executive Board itself to make timely adjustments if necessary. The CFT also recommends that revenues from local levies be budgeted more conservatively.

CFT

