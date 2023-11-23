Saba celebrates World Food Day on Saturday, November 25

The Public Entity Saba will celebrate World Food Day on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at its hydroponics farm in Rendezvous. Everyone is invited to come. There will be various products for sale from our local farmers at the event. These include eggs, goat meat, microgreens, and fresh produce (herbs & vegetables). There will also be seed potatoes for sale by the PES’s Department of Agriculture for those who wish to start growing their own potatoes at home.

This year’s theme for World Food Day is “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.” This theme highlights the importance of water in our daily lives, especially in the production of the food we eat. The rainwater we collect in our cisterns and in the greywater cisterns around the island is used to grow fruits and vegetables. This water is also used in the keeping of livestock for egg and meat production. While this event is being carried out to celebrate World Food Day, it is also an opportunity to acknowledge our local farmers and fishermen and showcase the products that they have available to the island community. Their commitment to producing local food helps in making Saba more self-sufficient.

The public is invited to attend. There is limited space for the flow of traffic and parking in the area. The PES will, therefore, provide a shuttle service to and from the event to help ensure accessibility and prevent congestion in the area. The shuttle service will be carried out by Taxi Driver Rodney Swanepoel. The public is encouraged to make use of this service. Please refer to the below schedule for the times of the service provided.

Driving one’s own vehicle to the event is still permitted. We do, however, request that you take some things into consideration when doing so. We encourage the community to engage in carpooling with friends and family members. Please do not park on the premises or near the entrance of the hydroponics farm. Please do not park in the 2 sections on the side of the road where turning around is possible. Keeping these spots open will help with the flow of traffic. Please park your vehicles along the roadside with enough distance from the hydroponics farm to ensure other vehicles are able to pass through and turn around when needed.

GIS

