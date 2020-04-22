Saba Carnival celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Saba Carnival celebration has been can­celled this year, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson said Tuesday in his daily coronavirus update.

Due to “much uncertainty” surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic “and what the coming months hold” it was decided to cancel the Saba Summer Festival for this year, he said.

This year would have marked the 45th anniversary of Car­nival. Organised by Saba Festival Foundation, Saba Carnival 2020 was scheduled to take place from July 24 up to and in­cluding August 2.

The Daily Herald.