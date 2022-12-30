Saba Cares Foundation provides medical essential transportation for ZJCN insured citizens starting January 1st 2023

The tender for medical essential transport on Saba on behalf of insured persons of Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) has been awarded to Saba Cares Foundation (SCF).

In order to provide residents with quality care, medical essential transportation to and from care facilities from their homes is necessary. A tender was issued in September 2022 through Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland for medical essential transportation on Saba as the contract with the current carrier comes to an end. SCF will perform medical essential transport on Saba as of January 1st 2023 for a period of at least 2 years.

Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) falls under the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS). The directorate works together with various stakeholders in the Caribbean Netherlands and the European Netherlands to sustainably improve the quality of care for all residents of the Caribbean Netherlands.

