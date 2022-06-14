Saba and the Central Government continue to improve the island’s social security

Alexandra van Huffelen, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, and Commissioner Bruce Zagers signed the multi-year administrative agreement “Saba Package 2.0”. This contains concrete agreements between Saba and the Central Government about the further development of a sustainable and self-sufficient Saba.

To achieve this goal, the agreement includes 4 themes:

improving social security.

economic and spatial development.

climate and nature.

good governance.

These themes are in line with the Saba Vision 2030 and the Central Government’s outline letter.

In recent months, hard work resulted in clear agreements on these important themes.

“I am pleased with this very pleasant and close cooperation with Saba,” says State Secretary van Huffelen. “Together we will continue to improve the social security of the people on Saba and to build a sustainable future for the island.”

Commissionar Bruce Zagers is also pleased with the collaboration on Saba Package 2.0, which builds on agreements from Saba Package 1.0 (2019-2022). “The signing of the Saba Package 2.0 marks an important moment, because the package will have a positive impact on many facets of the island and its residents. The opportunities offered by this package are the result of good cooperation and mutual trust between Saba and The Hague.”

Social security and Vrije Uitkering

The government is investing in improving the standard of living of the inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands, with which higher incomes and benefits can be ensured. In addition, Saba’s “free distribution” will be structurally increased. The government and Saba are also committed to reducing the cost of living for Sabans wherever possible.

Climate, nature, economic development and spatial development

In addition, Saba and the government are jointly investing in an accelerated transition to more than 90% renewable energy and in the preservation and maintenance of Saba’s versatile nature. We also focus on responsible and healthy spatial development with an eye for nature. And by drawing up a culture policy plan, a great step is being taken to invest more in Saba’s rich culture.

Good governance

In addition, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is investing €1.6 million this year in the further development of Saba’s government organization.

The funds to give an impulse to the plans in the agreement come, among other things, from the CN envelope (€ 30 million structurally). The cabinet is also investing €35 million for the conservation of nature and the environment and the implementation of the Nature and Environment Policy Plan for Saba, Bonaire and St Eustatius.

