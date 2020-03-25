Royal Dutch Airlines KLM on Monday transported 8,000 masks to St. Maarten. – Passengers can fly back

The masks were requested by the St. Maarten Airport and will be used for the protection of the employees against the COVID-19 virus while they are at work. This is especially important in areas where passengers are. The multiple pallets arrived on a passenger-empty flight from Amsterdam on Monday.

On the return flight to Amsterdam, the aircraft was almost full with many passengers using the opportunity to fly to the Netherlands. Departing KLM flights have been (almost) full in the past week. From March 17 to March 31, and possibly for a longer period, KLM is not taking any passengers to St. Maarten. This in accordance with the measures implemented by the St. Maarten government.

KLM corporate communication said that for now KLM will keep flying according to its schedule to St. Maarten to take passengers to the Netherlands. Per March 29, KLM will fly to St. Maarten three times a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, with a stop-over in Curaçao on the return flight to Amsterdam.

The Daily Herald