Roald Lapperre Director-General of Kingdom Relations at BZK

Ir. R.P. (Roald) Lapperre will become Director-General for Kingdom Relations at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The Council of Ministers has approved the proposal of Minister Bruins Slot of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The appointment will take effect on the 1st of September, 2022.

The Director-General of Kingdom Relations (DGKR) is responsible for the realization of an integrated agenda for Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and for Bonaire, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and all temporary tasks, assignments, programs and projects that arise from this. Where other ministries bear responsibility, a directing and coordinating role will be fulfilled in a partnership. The DGKR will also pay attention to the further development of the Directorate-General. The DGKR also plays a role in the field of security on the islands and is chairman of the administrative crisis team. In conclusion, the DGKR is in charge of transcending portfolios in the Board of Directors of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Roald Lapperre: ”I am very honored with my appointment. In recent years I have already worked intensively with the Caribbean Netherlands and in my new role, I will give substance to the broad cooperation agenda with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom with great pleasure and conviction in the coming years. I look forward to working with colleagues in The Hague and on the islands to further broaden and deepen our relationships on the multitude of themes that connect us.”

“With Roald, we have an experienced director-general for the DGKR’s declarations. Roald has a lot of policy experience and also knows how it works in implementation. He has extensive experience in departmental cooperation and cooperation with the Caribbean part of the Netherlands. Roald has knowledge and skills that enable him to build bridges with the other departments between the political-administrative ambitions of The Hague and the interests of the countries and the Caribbean Netherlands. I look forward to the arrival of Roald,” said Maarten Schurink, Secretary-General of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Roald Lapperre has been Director-General for Environment and International at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management since August 2017. Before that, he was, among other things, director of General Water Policy and Security, also deputy director-general of Spatial Planning and Water, at the then Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment and director of European Agricultural Policy and Food Security, also deputy director-general Agro, at the then Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Roald Lapperre studied Cultural Engineering at Wageningen University.

This appointment was made on the basis of the procedure for the top management group of the ‘Algemeen Bestuursdienst’. The recruitment and selection for this appointment was done by Bureau ABD and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. The vacancy was widely advertised, as usual, so that anyone could apply.

