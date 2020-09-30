Risk Categorizaton, Entry and Quarantine Policy

RISK CATEGORIZATION

SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

ENTRY AND QUARANTINE POLICY SABA

Reference is made to the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest emergency ordinance. This is the updated risk categorization of countries as of September 29. All persons that want to enter Saba must email info@Sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Requests are dealt with case by case. Persons from high-risk areas and medium-risk areas can be subjected to additional measures such as quarantine upon arrival and testing prior to and after arrival.

Further explanation regarding the decision for this categorization per country;

Travel from Anguilla and other low risk areas Travel from Anguilla and other low risk areas

Anguilla and some other places are categorized as low risk. There is a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. This means that leisure travel/tourists are permitted to visit from these locations, if traveling direct to Saba, without additional testing and quarantine requirements.

Travel from Sint-Eustatius Travel from Sint-Eustatius

St. Eustatius is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been community transmission cases registered of Covid-19. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements.

Travel from Canada Travel from Canada

Europe is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements.

Travel from Bonaire Travel from Bonaire

Bonaire is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.

Travel from Curaçao Travel from Curaçao

Curacao is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.

Travel from Aruba Travel from Aruba

Aruba is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.

Travel from Sint-Maarten

Sint Maarten is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.

Travel from the Netherlands Travel from the Netherlands

The Netherlands is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.

Travel from most of South, Central, and North America Travel from most of South, Central, and North America

South, Central, and North America are categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.

GIS.