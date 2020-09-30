Risk Categorizaton, Entry and Quarantine Policy

RISK CATEGORIZATION
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020
ENTRY AND QUARANTINE POLICY SABA
Reference is made to the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest emergency ordinance. This is the updated risk categorization of countries as of September 29. All persons that want to enter Saba must email info@Sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Requests are dealt with case by case. Persons from high-risk areas and medium-risk areas can be subjected to additional measures such as quarantine upon arrival and testing prior to and after arrival.
Further explanation regarding the decision for this categorization per country;
Anguilla and some other places are categorized as low risk. There is a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. This means that leisure travel/tourists are permitted to visit from these locations, if traveling direct to Saba, without additional testing and quarantine requirements.
St. Eustatius is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been community transmission cases registered of Covid-19. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements.
Europe is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements.
Bonaire is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.
Curacao is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.
Aruba is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.
Travel from Sint-Maarten
The Netherlands is categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.
South, Central, and North America are categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before and after arrival.
