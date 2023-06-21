Restriction in the number of flights on Schiphol may affect flights to SXM

The Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) is afraid that the planned restriction in the number of flight movements at Schiphol will result in expensive tickets to the Antilles. “As a result of the restrictions, airlines may have to reduce the number of flights to the Dutch part of the Caribbean. This will lead to an increase in ticket prices,” the joint airports fear.

KLM on approach to Princes Juliana airport, St. Maarten

The concerns about the restrictions mainly relate to the economic and social effects that the planned decision to limit the number of movements at Schiphol may have on the Antilles.

The DCCA – a cooperative of the airports on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba – has urged the Dutch government to ensure that capacity between the Netherlands and the Antilles is not reduced as a result of the planned restrictions.

Both the Dutch government and Schiphol itself have plans to reduce the number of flight movements at the airport from 500,000 to 440,000 per year. It is expected that, as a result, the frequencies or even entire routes will have to be scrapped.

 

