Requirements for travelling on The Edge to and from SXM

What you need for entering SXM with The Edge as a vaccinated Saba resident.
1. Visit stmaartenehas.com
2. Fill in the application form,
-You will need your passport information.
-Fort Bay is the port of departure.
-If you are staying more than 24 hours you will need a debit/credit card to purchase insurance.
-If you are staying more than 48 hours you will need a Negative COVID test. You must have a digital copy you can upload online during the application.
3. If travelling on The Edge, once approved, you need to email your approved application to admin@stmaartenactivities.com
What you need for coming back to Saba as a vaccinated Saba resident:
- Visit www.sabatourism.com
- Click on the Saba EHAS application form at the top of the page.
3. Fill in the application form,
-You will need your passport information.
-You will need a digital copy of your vaccine card.
-Simpson Bay would be the port of departure in St Maarten if on The Edge.
-As a resident of Saba, you will already have insurance for Saba.
4. If traveling on The Edge, once approved you need to email your approved application to `admin©stmaartenactivities.com‘
Courtesy of Sea Saba