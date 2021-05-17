Requirements for travelling on The Edge to and from SXM

What you need for entering SXM with The Edge as a vaccinated Saba resident.

1. Visit stmaartenehas.com

2. Fill in the application form,

-You will need your passport information.

-Fort Bay is the port of departure.

-If you are staying more than 24 hours you will need a debit/credit card to purchase insurance.

-If you are staying more than 48 hours you will need a Negative COVID test. You must have a digital copy you can upload online during the application.

3. If travelling on The Edge, once approved, you need to email your approved application to admin@stmaarten­activities.com

What you need for coming back to Saba as a vaccinated Saba resident:

Visit www.sabatourism.com

Click on the Saba EHAS application form at the top of the page.

3. Fill in the application form,

-You will need your passport information.

-You will need a digital copy of your vaccine card.

-Simpson Bay would be the port of departure in St Maarten if on The Edge.

-As a resident of Saba, you will already have insurance for Saba.

4. If traveling on The Edge, once approved you need to email your approved application to `admin©stmaarten­activities.com‘

