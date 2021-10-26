Rene Bagchus new director of Kingdom Relations/Caribbean Netherlands at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, BZK.

As of 1 November 2021, René Bagchus will become director of Kingdom Relations/Caribbean Netherlands at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, BZK.

Bagchus is currently working at the Kingdom Relations Department on the assignment ‘strengthening the services in the Caribbean’ and also as an acting client Shared Service Organization Caribbean Netherlands.

From July 2020 to July 2021, he worked on the COVID-19 approach at BZK and the organization of the Parliamentary elections in March 2021. Baghus was director of Democracy and Governance at the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations from April 2018 to July 2020.

Henk Brons, Director-General of Kingdom Relations: “With his rich experience in director positions at various ministries, Rene can contribute to the effect and result of The Hague’s efforts aimed at Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius.”

Bagchus: ‘I am looking forward to working with my colleagues from the departments involved and with my colleagues in the Caribbean Netherlands to build on the challenges we face in the Caribbean Netherlands (CN). Steps still need to be taken on many themes, both socially and administratively. What concerns me is that the residents of CN feel a positive change in their lives. There is a lot to do and it gives me the energy to work on this. An important task for which I can put my previous experiences to good use.’

Rene Bagchus studied Public Administration at Leiden University and Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Koninkrijk.nu