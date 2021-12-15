Reminder: Stay Safe!

Saba has a vaccination rate of 93% and has been spared so far from a covid-19 outbreak and local transmission of covid-19.
The facts remain that we live on an island that Is vulnerable and limited in our medical capacity.
It’s up to us all to keep each other safe!
So, what are you doing to keep you, your family, and the community safe?
Does it mean that we will stop covid-19? No, but we can minimize the effects on Saba.
Here’s what you can do:
• Get Vaccinated. There is still time and vaccines available. Call the vaccine hotline for more information at 416-5373
• Get your booster shot if you are eligible.
• Follow on island measures
• Travel safely. Adhere to mask-wearing and physical distancing. Know the risk categorization and travel requirements before you go.
• Do a self-test if you have recently returned from a high-risk country. (available at the Saba Wellness pharmacy, free)
• If you return from a very high-risk country, please follow the outlined on island measures.
• Call Saba Cares if you have flu-like systems.
• Stay informed using trusted, reliable, scientific resources.
