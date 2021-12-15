Reminder: Stay Safe!

The facts remain that we live on an island that Is vulnerable and limited in our medical capacity.

Saba has a vaccination rate of 93% and has been spared so far from a covid-19 outbreak and local transmission of covid-19.

It’s up to us all to keep each other safe!

So, what are you doing to keep you, your family, and the community safe?

Does it mean that we will stop covid-19? No, but we can minimize the effects on Saba.

Here’s what you can do:

• Get Vaccinated. There is still time and vaccines available. Call the vaccine hotline for more information at 416-5373

• Get your booster shot if you are eligible.

• Follow on island measures

• Travel safely. Adhere to mask-wearing and physical distancing. Know the risk categorization and travel requirements before you go.

• Do a self-test if you have recently returned from a high-risk country. (available at the Saba Wellness pharmacy, free)

• If you return from a very high-risk country, please follow the outlined on island measures.

• Call Saba Cares if you have flu-like systems.

• Stay informed using trusted, reliable, scientific resources.