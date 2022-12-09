RCN starts internet consultation on social support and combating domestic violence and child abuse

On November 22, the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS) launched an internet consultation on the proposed Besluit maatschappelijk ondersteuning en bestrijding huiselijk geweld en kindermishandeling BES (Social Support and Combating Domestic Violence and Child Abuse BES Decree).

There are currently no regulations regarding assistance and support for people with a disease or disability or for older people living at home. There are also no regulations regarding combating domestic violence and child abuse. The Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) Programme Directorate of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has recently reached agreements with the Public Entities and organizations involved to regulate this properly in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Through internet consultation, anyone can make suggestions for improvement of these regulations. The ambition is for the (proposed) decree to enter into force on January 1, 2024.

Social support Rules are being drawn up for social support for the residents of the Caribbean Netherlands with a disease or disability and for older people living at home. They aim to live independently at home for as long as possible and to participate effectively in society, for example, by offering daycare or assistance.

Domestic violence and child abuse The proposed decree further regulates that citizens and professionals can contact the advice and information hotline for domestic violence and child abuse in case of signals of domestic violence and child abuse, like the Guiami advice and information hotline on Bonaire. In addition, professionals are granted the right to report to this advice and information hotline, where necessary, while breaching their professional confidentiality. The advice and information hotline tasks are also laid down legally in the decree. Organizations such as justice, education, childcare, and care providers must adopt a domestic violence and child abuse protection code. This kind of protection code assists professionals in taking steps when they observe signs of domestic violence and child abuse during work.

-RCN-

