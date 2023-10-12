RCN recognises diversity week

Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) for the first time in Saba marked National Coming Out Day on October 11, which is part of RCN’s activities for diversity and inclusion week.
RCN Policy Advisor Daftony van Bosse said that in 2022 the celebrations were only held in Bonaire. However, it was decided to extend the awareness to Saba this year. “We want to support our colleagues by encouraging them to be themselves and to let them know that they are accepted,” said Van Bosse.
Observed on October 11, National Coming Out Day is an annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) awareness day to support anyone “coming out of the closet”.
“Today we raised the diversity flag in solidarity, and it is the plan to raise the flag every year on October 11, and on May 17, which is the commemoration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia,” Van Bosse said.
RCN’s week of activities will focus on the inclusion of Saba’s LGBTQ community. However, according to Van Bosse, there are other forms of diversity, such as differing religious beliefs, that RCN also wants to address.
The Daily Herald.