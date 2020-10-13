Home / 1-News / PVV calls on Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten to leave the kingdom

PVV calls on Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten to leave the kingdom

October 13, 2020 Leave a comment

It has become an annual tradition: the PVV, in the discussion of the budget for Kingdom Relations, argues for breaking ties with the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom and a very large majority in the House of Representatives, which then rejects the idea.

Machiel de Graaf – PVV

This is how it happened today with the votes in the House of Representatives, the motion tabled by Machiel de Graaf with the text: “Considering that the current juncture requires each country to take responsibility for tackling problems independently; whereas the decolonization process has been completed; whereas independence starts with taking responsibility; calls on the government to serve the interests of the population of the Netherlands and to call on the other countries to leave our Kingdom. ”

No other party than De Graaf’s own PVV voted in favor.

Koninkrijk.nu – Read the original article in Dutch here.

