PVV calls on Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten to leave the kingdom

It has become an annual tradition: the PVV, in the discussion of the budget for Kingdom Relations, argues for breaking ties with the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom and a very large majority in the House of Representatives, which then rejects the idea.

This is how it happened today with the votes in the House of Representatives, the motion tabled by Machiel de Graaf with the text: “Considering that the current juncture requires each country to take responsibility for tackling problems independently; whereas the decolonization process has been completed; whereas independence starts with taking responsibility; calls on the government to serve the interests of the population of the Netherlands and to call on the other countries to leave our Kingdom. ”

No other party than De Graaf’s own PVV voted in favor.

Koninkrijk.nu – Read the original article in Dutch here.