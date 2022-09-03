Public Transportation Service – Pilot Program

From the 5th of September 2022, Saba will start their own public transportation service! Save money on gas, help the environment, enjoy the view and have a chat with our lovely drivers. On weekdays, buses will take you to work and back home.

The full schedule with the pick-up and drop-off is here:

Come to a pick-up point in the morning, and we will provide home drop-off at the end of the day.

During this pilot, you can hop on the bus for free. So come and try it out!

Please note that this is a pilot. The routes, schedule and fees might change over time. If any changes occur, we will communicate this to you over Facebook and WhatsApp.

Do you have any questions or feedback? Please contact Nicole Johnson via Nicole.johnson@sabagov.nl.

Enjoy the ride! GIS Saba

