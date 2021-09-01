Public Meetings Central Committe and Island Council on September 9th

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Thursday September 9th, 2021 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on July 13th, 2021 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Island Council Proposal 2021.4: 3rd Budget Amendment 2021 Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, M. Levenstone

and

the Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Thursday September 9th, 2021.

The Public Island Council meeting will commence directly after the Central Committee Meeting

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list from July 7th, 2021 – August 30th, 2021 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council meeting on July 14th, 2021 Island Council Proposal 2021.4: 3rd Budget Amendment 2021 Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, G. A. Johnson M. Ed.