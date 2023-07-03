Public meeting of Central Committee & Island Council

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 12th, 2023 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on December 13th, 2022 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Island Council Proposal 2023.1: 1st Budget Amendment 2023 Island Council proposal 2023.3: Saba Tobacco use Restriction Ordinance Island Council proposal 2023.4: Year Report and Financial Statement 2022 Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, M. Levenstone & The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E. O. P. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar no later than Friday July 7th, 2023 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

The Acting Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday July 13th, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

You may also view the live steam of the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list December 21st, 2022 – June 30th, 2023 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meetings on December 28th, March 28th and March 29th, 2023 Island Council Proposal 2023.1: 1st Budget Amendment 2023 Island Council proposal 2023.3: Saba Tobacco use Restriction Ordinance Island Council proposal 2023.4: Year Report and Financial Statement 2022 Closing

Sincerely,

The Acting Chairlady of the Island Council, A. Nicholson

