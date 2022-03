Public Island Council meeting of Thursday March 17th is postponed until further notice.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Acting Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the community that due to circumstances beyond our control the Public Island Council meeting scheduled to take place tomorrow Thursday, March 17th, 2022 at 10:00 am is postponed until further notice.

Sincerely,

The Acting Chairman of the Island Council,

S.A. Nicholson