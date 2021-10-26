Your doctor will contact you with an appointment date if you meet any of the listed criteria. Your doctor will consider your medical conditions, the treatment being received, and other factors. If you think you are eligible to receive the third dose and did not receive a call, please do not hesitate to contact your physician.

How do I know if I need a third dose?

Vaccination against COVID-19 also works in people with an immune disorder (immunocompromised patients), but sometimes less well. It is important for these people to get vaccinated properly because COVID-19 can be extra risky for them. In some severely immunocompromised patients, two vaccinations are insufficient. They have built up too few defenses. In them, a 3rd vaccination can improve immunity.

Who is eligible for a third dose?

Persons from 12 years of age and up, who are under treatment with a medical specialist:

• After organ transplantation;

• After bone marrow or stem cell transplantation (autologous or allogeneic);

• Patients undergoing or have recently undergone treatment for a malignant hematological condition, including CAR Calculation of Air Pollution from Road traffic -T cell therapy*;

• All patients with hematological malignancy known to be associated with severe immunodeficiency (e.g., chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, Waldenström’s disease) *;

• All cancer patients (solid tumors) who received chemotherapy and/or immune checkpoint inhibitors less than 3 months before their COVID-19 vaccinations;

• All renal patients, who are monitored by a specialist, with eGFR <30ml/min^1.73m2 with immunosuppressants;

• All dialysis patients;

• Persons with primary immunodeficiency where their specialist finds this indicated (according to defined list with indications by the Dutch Internists Association);

• Patients treated with the following immunosuppressants:

o B-cell depleting medication: anti-CD20 therapy, such as Rituximab, Ocrelizumab;

o strongly lymphopenia-inducing medication: fingolimod (or similar S1P agonists),

o cyclophosphamide (both pulses and high orally);

o mycophenolate mofetil in combination with long-term use of 1 or more other immunosuppressants