Public Health Department created Healthy Lifestyle Saba Facebook page.

Healthy Lifestyle Saba will be an informative and educational Facebook page from the Public Health Department, that the whole community of Saba can use as a trusted and official source of information on living a healthy lifestyle.

The goal of this platform is to inform and educate the community of Saba on the important pillars of a healthy life and how you can incorporate simple but effective lifestyle habits to improve your overall health and wellness. This platform will help to motivate and inspire you to make daily, small and achievable changes that will positively influence your life long-term.