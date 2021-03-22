Public Entity searches Outsourced/ Independent Caterer

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba would like to inform the public of the following:

For the Laura Linzey Daycare Center, we are looking for

an

Outsourced/ Independent Caterer

Context

Saba is an island seeking to improve the quality and services provided by Early Childhood Education organizations. With the guidance, support, and assistance from the BES(t) 4 Kids Project, progressively, these developments are being realized. One of these organizations is a department of the Public Entity Saba — the Laura Linzey Daycare Center. The main goal of the Laura Linzey Daycare Center (LLDCC) is to create and provide quality early childhood care and education that promotes positive results for the children in its care and adds to their general well-being.

Assignment Contract on Bid — Request for Proposals

For the Laura Linzey Daycare Center, we are looking for An Outsourced/ Independent Caterer. We hereby invite all caterers that are interested to submit their proposals. The deadline for your proposal is Thursday, March 25, 2021. Please submit your bid in an enclosed envelope to Ms. June Every, either in person or via the mailbox located in the Government Administration building in The Bottom. All proposals should meet Entry Requirements, Relevant Information, and attached * Guidelines.

Entry requirements

Name and contact information of the Caterer Chamber of Commerce Registration number Copy of Business License

Relevant Information

Specified example menu per day, per meal for 1 week, including the specified ingredient list Monthly total cost, including all taxes

Guidelines for your proposal

Daily tasks

Caterer will provide one (1) healthy warm meal and one (1) healthy snack (Breakfast/ fruit), based on the following details:

Meal Arrival 8:30 am — Healthy Snack

11:00 am — Warm Meal Communication Provide the weekly menu for Warm Meal & Snack Locations Anglican Rectory

Governor’s former Residence

Estimated number of children Seventy (70)

General Requirements

Limited use of cheese

Preference of Olive or Vegetable/Sunflower Oil instead of Margarine and butter

Reduce/limit sugars, salt and bouillon salt

Reduce amount of meat (small portions)

Meats allowed (Chicken, Turkey, Fish)

Usage of Whole grain/ Whole wheat/ veggie pasta

Usage of whole grain/brown rice

Reduce use of processed foods

Baked items instead of fried foods

Use of more fresh vegetables, legumes and fruit

Coordination with Locations

Caterer will have access to Day Care facilities prior to arrival time of meals. Caterer will transport items and deliver items to Day Care locations. Caterer will supply meals in large serving trays

Caterer will collect serving trays the following day

Financial and Other Responsibilities

Caterer has a safe and well-maintained kitchen (to be inspected and Approved by Hygiene Department)

Caterer will order groceries needed (food items)

Caterer will make arrangements to have meals cooked and delivered to Day Care (in cases of personal emergencies, vacations, etc.)

Groceries (food items) costs are included in the price

Caterer will be financially responsible for all other products (including cooking gas, water, utensils, etc.)

Caterer is hired as an independent contractor; and is thus responsible for taxes, premiums, etc.

5. Evaluation of the bids

There is a selection committee in place that will evaluate the bids. Representatives of the Daycare, the Public Health Department, and the HRM Department are part of the selection committee. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, all submitted bids will be opened simultaneously and reviewed by the selection committee. They will be scored in the following manner:

The candidate will be disqualified if entry conditions are not met

1. Menu [included healthiness, ingredients, and creativity), – Max. 50 points

2. Total cost price of the catering service. – Max 30 points

3. Back-up or continuity plan (in case of vacation/sickness). – Max. 10 points

The caterer who scores the highest will be offered the contract.

GIS Saba