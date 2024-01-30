Public Entity Saba & Saba Comprehensive School Explore Tertiary Education Collaborations in Barbados

In the week of January 15-19, 2024, Ms. Shawna Carter from SJPI in Barbados undertook a working visit sponsored by the Public Entity Saba. The objective of the visit was to establish closer collaboration and offer more tertiary education opportunities for Saba students, specifically in Barbados. The primary target audience for these opportunities is vocational students, acknowledging the longstanding need for increased tertiary education options.

In the pursuit of enhancing educational opportunities for students in Saba, a significant collaboration is underway involving the Public Entity Saba (PES), Saba Comprehensive School (SCS), and the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI) in Barbados. The recent meeting served as a platform to delve into the details of this collaboration and shed light on the potential advantages that could arise from an upcoming Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The gathering was attended by, Commissioner of Education Mr. Eviton Heyliger, Guidance Officer Ms. Shawna Carter from SJPI in Barbados, Management Assistant to the Commissioner Ms. Xiomara Coffie, Head of Department of Community Development & Culture Ms. Rosalyn Johnson, and Policy Advisor of Education & Culture Mr. Shaigan Marten.

During her visit, Ms. Shawna Carter engaged in various activities aimed at collaboration. Information sessions were held with students from Form 3, 4, and 5, encompassing both academic and vocational tracks. Additionally, sessions were conducted for parents, the wider community, and stakeholders such as Public Entity Saba, the Executive Director, and the school board of the Saba Educational Foundation. Staff at the Saba Comprehensive School were also part of an informative session about SJPI.

The visit proved to be successful, with a wealth of information shared, leading to agreements for future collaborations outlined in the forthcoming MOU. This document, once finalized, will be signed by the Public Entity Saba, Saba Educational Foundation, and Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute, solidifying the commitment to providing enhanced educational opportunities for Saba students.

For those seeking additional information about SJPI, contact Mrs. Carol Irvine-Skinner or Ms. Madelyn Johnson at 416-3270 or via email at carol.irvine-skinner@sabalearns.org or madelyn.johnson@sabalearns.org.

This collaborative initiative marks a significant step forward in advancing vocational tertiary education opportunities within the region, emphasizing the commitment to empowering students in Saba with a broader spectrum of educational pathways.

