Public Entity Saba Receives Prestigious Green Diamond Award for Recycling Excellence.

Public Entity Saba, the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean, proudly announces its recent achievement of the Green Diamond Award. This is a testament to surpassing the remarkable milestone of recycling more than 1 million pounds of material in 2023. This accomplishment, reflected in the shipment of over 60 40-foot containers, underscores Saba’s commitment to environmental sustainability and recycling under the visionary leadership of Commissioner Bruce Zagers.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers, a driving force behind Saba’s sustainability initiatives, was honored at the award ceremony alongside the dedicated Waste Management team. Together, they have played a pivotal role in positioning Saba as a leader in recycling and environmental stewardship in the Caribbean. The team includes Roxanne Simmons, the newly appointed Waste Management Department Head, and Patrick Hassell, the Waste Facility Manager.

Saba has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for its commitment to sustainability. Several years ago, Commissioner Bruce Zagers spearheaded the elimination of frequent open landfill fires, setting the stage for a “Green Saba.” A sequential recycling project collected 179 tons (394,627 pounds) of waste in June 2022 alone. The success of this initiative was exemplified by a barge departure on July 3, carrying over 80 cars, along with various recyclables, showcasing Saba’s commitment to diverse recycling initiatives.

Since then, the recycling program has continued to build to the point where there are consistently containers filled with recyclable material on a monthly basis. Green Saba is becoming a zero-waste system that is completely sustainable. More recycling projects are on the horizon, making 2024 poised to be another great year for sustainable achievements.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers emphasized the significance of the accomplishment, stating, “Saba’s commitment to recycling and sustainability is not just a duty but a reflection of our dedication to providing a cleaner, safer environment for our residents and visitors. This award is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our entire community.” The collaborative efforts have resulted in a cleaner waste and recycling system, completely eliminating the dangerous toxic black smoke billowing from the landfill. Saba’s “Green Saba” is now safer, and cleaner, and showcases the unique beauty of the island for both residents and tourists, setting an example for the Dutch Caribbean.

This example was celebrated at the award ceremony on December 9. CADWELL’s annual holiday gathering at Level 3 Aventura in Miami was a memorable event, shining a spotlight on sustainability leaders from the Caribbean. The evening featured the presentation of two Green Diamond awards, one Blue Diamond award, and two Green Initiative awards, acknowledging outstanding contributions to environmental stewardship. Attendees enjoyed an elegant occasion, including government officials, business leaders, and community advocates.

The CADWELL award ceremony was a graceful blend of recognizing sustainability achievements and embracing the festive spirit of the holiday season, all within a sophisticated setting. CADWELL is honored to have played a role in facilitating Saba’s sustainability vision into reality, providing expertise, support, and tools to achieve the goal of staying the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean. It truly was an honor to give the well-deserved recognition to the Public Entity Saba waste management team. The CADWELL team looks forward to celebrating accomplishments in sustainability together for many more years.

