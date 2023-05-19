Public entity, pension fund PCN join hands for child care on Saba

The public entity Saba and Foundation Pen­sion Fund Caribbean Neth­erlands PCN signed a letter of intent on Wednesday. May 17, to formally start their collaboration towards a new childcare facility on Saba.

The first steps to explore a partnership started in May 2022. Now, based on detailed studies and discus­sions, the contours of in­vestment and lease agree­ments have been further defined.

Signing of the letter intent by pension fund PCN and Island Governor Jonathan Johnson (right), on behalf of the public entity Saba.

In addition, parties re­ceived a firm commitment from the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Em­ployment SZW to fund the project with a maxi­mum amount of US $3.1 million.

PCN’s investment manag­er, Participation Company Caribbean Netherlands PMCN is responsible for all arrangements on behalf of the pension fund.

Based on this agreement, PCN will design, develop and build a new childcare facility on Saba, which will be leased out to the public entity Saba on the basis of a long-term lease.

Company Alite BV, which performed the feasibility study under PCN manage­ment, will be assigned as project manager and design lead.

On finalisation of the in­vestment agreement, a ten­der and construction pro­cess for this facility will be announced, which will be managed by Alite in align­ment with the public entity Saba.

The public entity Saba is in the process of purchasing the yet-undeveloped prop­erty for the construction of the much-needed childcare facility, which will house both Laura Linzey Daycare Center and the after-school care provided by the Saba Girls and Boys Sports So­ciety.

