Public entity, pension fund PCN join hands for child care on Saba

The public entity Saba and Foundation Pen­sion Fund Caribbean Neth­erlands PCN signed a letter of intent on Wednesday. May 17, to formally start their collaboration towards a new childcare facility on Saba.

The first steps to explore a partnership started in May 2022. Now, based on detailed studies and discus­sions, the contours of in­vestment and lease agree­ments have been further defined.

In addition, parties re­ceived a firm commitment from the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Em­ployment SZW to fund the project with a maxi­mum amount of US $3.1 million.

PCN’s investment manag­er, Participation Company Caribbean Netherlands PMCN is responsible for all arrangements on behalf of the pension fund.

Based on this agreement, PCN will design, develop and build a new childcare facility on Saba, which will be leased out to the public entity Saba on the basis of a long-term lease.

Company Alite BV, which performed the feasibility study under PCN manage­ment, will be assigned as project manager and design lead.

On finalisation of the in­vestment agreement, a ten­der and construction pro­cess for this facility will be announced, which will be managed by Alite in align­ment with the public entity Saba.

The public entity Saba is in the process of purchasing the yet-undeveloped prop­erty for the construction of the much-needed childcare facility, which will house both Laura Linzey Daycare Center and the after-school care provided by the Saba Girls and Boys Sports So­ciety.

The Daily Herald.

