Public entity, pension fund PCN join hands for child care on Saba

The public entity Saba and Foundation Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands PCN signed a letter of intent on Wednesday. May 17, to formally start their collaboration towards a new childcare facility on Saba.
The first steps to explore a partnership started in May 2022. Now, based on detailed studies and discussions, the contours of investment and lease agreements have been further defined.
In addition, parties received a firm commitment from the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment SZW to fund the project with a maximum amount of US $3.1 million.
PCN’s investment manager, Participation Company Caribbean Netherlands PMCN is responsible for all arrangements on behalf of the pension fund.
Based on this agreement, PCN will design, develop and build a new childcare facility on Saba, which will be leased out to the public entity Saba on the basis of a long-term lease.
Company Alite BV, which performed the feasibility study under PCN management, will be assigned as project manager and design lead.
On finalisation of the investment agreement, a tender and construction process for this facility will be announced, which will be managed by Alite in alignment with the public entity Saba.
The public entity Saba is in the process of purchasing the yet-undeveloped property for the construction of the much-needed childcare facility, which will house both Laura Linzey Daycare Center and the after-school care provided by the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society.
The Daily Herald.