Public Entity answers COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Novel Coronavirus?

A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold.

There are many types of human coronaviruses, including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.

What can I do to protect my family and me?

Hand washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Is COVID 19 on Saba?

There are no suspected or confirmed cases on the island to date. As such, persons who are returning home would be placed on mandatory quarantine as a precautionary measure.

What’s the difference between suspected and confirmed cases?

A suspected case is someone who has symptoms that fit with COVID-19 and has recently been to an area with local transmission of the virus. This person is put in home isolation, and samples will be taken for testing.

A confirmed case is someone for who the test result came back as positive, indicating they are indeed infected with COVID-19.

What do I do when I feel sick?

Currently, the clinic is closed, and the hospital is only opened for emergencies. If you are feeling ill, remain at home and contact the hospital at 416-3288 ext. 220 or 226.

What is social distancing?

Social distancing is creating physical distance among people who do not live together; this includes keeping 6 feet of distance between you and others. It also means no hugging, no handshakes, no kissing, not attending dinner parties, play-dates, birthday parties, social gatherings, or family gatherings at a person’s home or in public areas. While in public, avoid physical contact with acquaintances. While the kids are out of school, they must be supervised and not mixing with other households.

Why is social distancing necessary?

As you know, there are no suspected or confirmed cases on the island, but as seen from countries and other islands in the region, that can change very quickly. During this time, we MUST keep in mind that at any moment, we may have a suspected or confirmed case; that is why it is essential to limit social interactions as much as possible. Doing this can minimize the spread of Covid 19 if it were to appear in the population. This measure is to protect you, your family, and the most vulnerable among us that are most susceptible to this disease.

Do I have to go to work?

As of Wednesday, March 18th, the Governor issued a bulletin on New Preventative Measures for Saba, which has been made available to the public. The Island Governor advised that employers strongly be guided by these measures when implementing a change in work schedules.

What is mandatory self-quarantine?

Self-quarantine means to separate and restrict the movement of someone who is well, but has recently had contact with a person who was later diagnosed with the CODVID-19 virus or has recently traveled from a high-risk area. Such areas include China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, the USA, France, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Netherlands.

Can I leave my house on mandatory self-quarantine?

While people are in quarantine, they are allowed to go outside the house, but only in their yard or balcony/porch.

Who are the vulnerable members of our community?

These individuals include the elderly within our community, which also include the residents of the senior citizen’s home and persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, respiratory illness, heart disease.

How many tests are there, and can we test everyone like in South Korea?

No, there is limited testing capacity available in the region. As islands, we need to use those for when it is needed most: people suspected for COVID-19 and, e.g., healthcare personnel.

My neighbor has the flu or flu or cold-like symptoms. Why is he allowed to walk out in public?

People with flu or cold-like symptoms should stay home until fully recovered, which should always be the case, and especially now, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will cargo continue to come to Saba?

We expect the arrival of cargo to continue via regular routes, and if that becomes problematic, we have alternative lines.

What is the situation for returning Medical School Students in April? Am I allowed to travel to or through St. Maarten?

Due to the rapidly changing status of COVID-19 worldwide, travel is very uncertain at the moment. For the most updated information, contact your airlines. As soon as new information becomes available to us, we will notify the public.

Is the airport closed?

The airport will remain closed to commercial traffic until further notice.On Sunday, March 22nd, we had our last commercial flight to the island. Up until this date, residents of Saba were allowed to return.

What is the policy concerning business closures?

Restaurants are closed for in-house dining but take out, and delivery is still available.

Bars are closed.

People that provide catering from home are asked to cease services until further notice.

Restaurant owners and shopkeepers are asked to be responsible for ensuring no group gatherings outside or near their establishments.

Who do I contact concerning the latest preventative measures issued by the Island Governor?