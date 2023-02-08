Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on

Wednesday February 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on December 13th, 2022 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Island Council Proposal 2023.1: Island Ordinance Rules of Order for the Island Council of the Public Entity Saba Island Council Proposal 2023.2: Appoint Mr. Devi van Groningen as the Acting Island Registrar Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, M. Levenstone

The Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar no later than Friday February 10th, 2023 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

