Public Central Committee and Island Council meetings on December 22nd

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Friday December 22nd, 2023 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on November 13th, 2023

4. Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement)

5. Island Council Proposal 2023.7: 3rd Budget Amendment 2023

6. Questions

7. Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee

8. Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E. O. F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar no later than Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on Friday December 22nd, 2023. The Meeting will commence immediately after the public Central Committee Meeting is adjourned.

You may view the live stream of the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Island Council Incoming correspondence list November 4th – December 14th, 2023

4. Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on November 13th, 2023

5. Island Council Proposal 2023.7: 3rd Budget Amendment 2023

6. End of year Message

7. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.

