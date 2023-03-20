Preparations in full swing for Saba’s first 10K race on May 6

On May 6, for the first time ever, a 10K race will take place on Saba. The start will be at Well’s Bay and end at the Mountain Road. People can take part as individuals, but can also choose to partake in a relay team of four persons.

The vast majority of the race will be uphill. Participants face a rough start with the steep climb up on Well’s Bay Road, then go through The Bottom, up to St. John’s, then on to Windwardside and Hell’s Gate. The turn-around is at the Hell’s Gate bus stop, from where the participants will run back towards Windwardside and turn up Mountain Road. The finish is at the end of Mountain Road.

Jochem Batstra of Event 66 and Claire Nuyens of Chez Bubba Bistro are organizing the 10K race. Chez Bubba is a main sponsor of the event. After organizing five editions of the highly popular 5K Bizzy B run and walk, Batstra wanted to offer the next challenge. “The Bizzy B runs were lots of fun and very accessible because of the distance. I received requests to organize something different, a next-level event that people can look forward to and train for,” he said.

The 10K will be longer in distance than the 7K of the annual Sea to Scenery which is traditionally held during the Saba Day weekend in December. The Sea to Scenery, from sea level to the top of Mount Scenery, covers more height and is steeper than the 10K. But the steep hill at the start of the 10K will make up for that, said Batstra with a smile.

The 10K will also be offered in relay form so people can participate in a team of 4, each running 2.5K. The race on May 6 fits in with Saba’s ambition to promote a healthy lifestyle. Participation in the 10K is open to people from the other islands and they are encouraged to come to Saba to be part of this special race, the highest 10K in the Dutch Kingdom. Registration is open. Info can be found on the Facebook page of Event 66.

Jochem & Claire

