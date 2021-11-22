Pre-Travel from Saba testing

As the holidays approach, we anticipate a busy travel season and a higher volume of pre-travel testing.
Know before you go!
It is the traveler’s responsibility to know the testing requirements and any other requirements for their destination.
Operating Hours & Location:
The Testing Center is open daily between 1:00PM-3:00PM.
Anyone requiring a PCR test must test before 2PM.
No Appointments are taken, it is walk in only.
The Testing Center is located near the Saba Cares Clinic in The Bottom, behind M & A Snack Bar.
PCR Tests:
PCR tests will only be performed if required by the destination. For example, travel to Canada requires a PCR. Travel to the United States does not.
No PCR tests will be done after 2:00PM.
Payment:
Payment is NOT accepted at the Testing Center.
Payment must be made prior to testing at the Receiver’s Office, located in the Main Government Building. Open M-Th 8:30AM-11:30AM and 1:15PM-4:00PM and Friday 8:30AM-11:00AM.
Plan and pay ahead if testing is needed on a weekend or Public Holiday. Payment can be made in advance, bring the receipt to the Testing Center on the day you test.
PCR Test is $75 a Rapid Antigen Test is $50.
Results:
Results are sent to the traveler’s email that they provide when registering for the test.
Results are sent the same day, generally by 6PM.
Results are emailed from TestingCenterSaba@gmail.com. You may need to check SPAM folders.
If a result has not been received by 6PM please email the Testing Center.