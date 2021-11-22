Pre-Travel from Saba testing

Know before you go!

As the holidays approach, we anticipate a busy travel season and a higher volume of pre-travel testing.

It is the traveler’s responsibility to know the testing requirements and any other requirements for their destination.

The Testing Center is open daily between 1:00PM-3:00PM.

Anyone requiring a PCR test must test before 2PM.

No Appointments are taken, it is walk in only.

The Testing Center is located near the Saba Cares Clinic in The Bottom, behind M & A Snack Bar.