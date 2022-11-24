Pre-Saba Day Jam this Saturday, November 26

As a kick-off event for the Saba Day celebrations, the public entity Saba is organizing the Pre-Saba Day Jam this Saturday. This year’s theme is “Love & Unity in My Unspoiled Queen, Saba.”

The event takes place at the Princess Juliana Sports Field in The Bottom and starts at 12:00pm with the sale of food and drinks. Dimples will be in charge of the food sales, while Empire Entertainment will run the bar. The proceeds of the bar will serve to raise funds for the Miss BES 2023-2024 Contest on Saba next year, hosted by Empire Entertainment.

People are encouraged to come to the Tourist Office on Friday, November 25 to pick up their free T-shirts. T-shirts will also be available at the sports field on the day of the Pre-Saba Day Jam, as of 5:00 pm. The T-shirts, which were printed locally by ICS, are available in adult and kid’s sizes.

The local artist line-up at the Pre-Saba Day Jam will be from 6:00 pm-11:30 pm and will feature Dj Noah, The Man Bob, Singing Lorna, Dj Slim, Soca B, One Blood Band, Dj Kevin Johnson and Entyce Band. Dj Slim will be the MC for the event.

The organizers are calling everyone to come out and join the fun at the Pre-Saba Day Jam as a warm-up to the week of events leading up to Saba Day on Friday, December 2.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

