Postponement income tax return granted until July 17

The Executive Council recently received confirmation from State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen that the Caribbean Netherlands Tax Office has granted a postponement to Saba residents for filing their income tax return until July 17.
In addition, the period for companies to submit their collective wage statement has been extended to September 1.
The extension for both tax submissions was granted in response to several bottlenecks that residents and companies encountered with the Tax Office’s digital services.
The bottlenecks are mainly related to the two-factor authentication 2FA when logging into the portal MijnCN. 2FA is a necessary, further development in e-government to keep the systems secure, the state secretary explained. A few challenges have arisen in the transition to 2FA, which have been recognised by the Tax Office. Subsequently, it was decided to take actions in response to these issues. A generic postponement of income tax return filing was granted to residents from May 15 until July 17. Due to similar problems with the submission of the collective wage statement by companies, that period was extended to September 1.
The lax Office said it is looking into the issues and is working on appropriate measures, which will be shared with the public. People can receive support at the Tax Office in filing their tax return. State Secretary Van Huffelen confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations is monitoring the further handling of this issue, and will take into account the lessons learned for the introduction of the digital identification DigiD in 2025, which will replace MijnCN.
The tax issues were brought up in a meeting of the private sector with the state secretary during her visit to Saba on April 19.
The Daily Herald.