Postal Services St. Maarten to become hub for PostNL

Follow­ing successful negotiations over the last few months with PostNL, Postal Ser­vices St. Maarten N.V. (PSS NV) will now function as a hub for mail transporta­tion from the Netherlands (and vice versa) to the Ca­ribbean Netherlands (BES Islands), specifically to the municipalities of Saba and St. Eustatius.

Interim Director of PSS N.V. Marinka Gumbs said that she is extremely happy with the conclusion of the negotiations. “This new venture truly underscores the importance and rel­evance of St. Maarten’s hub function and mail de­livery during these times,” Gumbs said. “We are truly honoured for this oppor­tunity afforded to us by PostNL. My team and I look forward to servicing the people of Saba and St. Eustatius.”

The Daily Herald.