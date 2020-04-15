Positive cases up by one for Dutch side

The number of positive coro­navirus COVI D-19 cases in Dutch St. Maarten went up by one on Tues­day, bringing the total number of positive cases to 53 and active cases to 39.

According to figures from Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, as of April 14 the total num­ber of persons in self-quarantine stood at 90; 161 in self-isolation; and 161 tested, of whom 92 are negative, 15 are pending results, one is inconclusive and 53 are positive. Four of these are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Cen­ter (SMMC).

Of those hospitalised at SMMC, one is in critical condition on a ventilator and three are in stable condition. There are 35 male and 18 female posi­tive cases of the total 53. A total of nine persons who tested positive for coronavirus have died and five persons in total have recovered.

Jacobs said during a na­tional address on Tuesday evening that the de­crease in the number of persons in self-isolation and self-quarantine is due to persons no longer displaying symptoms af­ter seven days; having no fever for three days and no signs and symptoms for 24 hours. She said the majority of those who had been in isola­tion had been family members of COVID-19 patients and persons who had been in isola­tion beyond the defined period.

The Daily Herald.